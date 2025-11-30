Damaged Bridge over Jia Bharali Poses Serious Risk; Locals Demand Immediate Repair

Biswanath: The deteriorating condition of the old bridge over the Jia Bharali River on National Highway-15 near Khatamukh and Jamugurihat has become a daily nightmare for commuters. The nearly one-kilometre stretch, which connects Tezpur, Jamugurihat and Biswanath Chariali, has not seen proper repair or maintenance for years, despite being one of the busiest routes in the district.

Large potholes, some filled like small ponds after even light rainfall, cover the bridge surface. Vehicles are forced to slow down or diverge dangerously to avoid the deep craters. Locals say the situation has worsened to a point where both pedestrians and vehicles fear crossing the bridge, as parts of it appear to be gradually sinking. Residents expressed strong dissatisfaction, saying that the National Highways Authority has shown no urgency to restore the road despite repeated requests. The damaged stretch becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season, when splashing muddy water causes inconvenience and accidents.

A local resident, sharing his ordeal, said, “We face many difficulties while travelling. There are so many big holes that bikes often get stuck, and sometimes wheels slip inside the pits. Patients face the worst trouble because ambulances cannot move fast here. Some days, we are forced to take longer routes since this is the only connecting road. Anyone can have a terrible experience on this stretch.”

The persistent neglect has not only slowed traffic but also increased the risk of major accidents. Locals have urged authorities to immediately repair or reconstruct the bridge and make the highway safe for thousands who depend on it every day.