Gohpur–Numaligarh tunnel project seeks 13.77 ha forest land, raises concerns over wildlife corridor impact

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The construction of 4-lane tunnel connectivity across the River Brahmaputra between Gohpur on the north bank and Numaligarh on the south bank will necessitate the use of 13.77 hectares (ha) of forest land, and a proposal for the same has already been submitted. The proposed diversion of forest land is in the tiger corridor in Golaghat District connecting Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

In addition to the forest land, the construction of the proposed four-lane tunnel will involve the use of 61.5028 ha of non-forest land in the default eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Sonitpur District.

Prior to the Assam Assembly election 2026, the Union cabinet had approved the 4-lane road-cum-rail tunnel across the River Brahmaputra between Gohpur (on NH-15) and Numaligarh (on NH-715), with a total capital cost of Rs 18,662 crore on an engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) mode. The 33.7 km project will be implemented by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and the agency has already submitted a proposal to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for the use of forest and non-forest land.

After considering all aspects, the NBWL has recommended the proposal from NHIDCL with certain conditions:

1. No adverse impact shall be caused to wild animals and their habitat in the potential areas adjoining the project sites.

2. User Agency shall resort to minimal tree felling.

3. User agency shall ensure adequate protection measures against adverse environmental impacts on wild animals and their habitat.

4. User Agency shall abide by the restrictions imposed by the Field Director, KNP & TR, Golaghat Division, Golaghat and Sonitpur East Division, Biswanath, as and when required in the interest of protection and conservation of wild animals and their habitat.

5. User Agency shall deposit the cost of implementing the measures to mitigate the impact of the activities proposed in the project as a corpus fund in the account of the Chief Wild Life Warden (CWLW), Assam, for the preparation and implementation of the Scientific Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation and Wildlife Conservation and Management Plan.

6. The Scientific Human-Animal Conflict Mitigation and Wildlife Conservation and Management Plan shall be prepared within three months after depositing a corpus fund in the account of the CWLW, Assam.

7. A scientific analysis to be conducted of potential tunnel impact on soil stability, groundwater flow, sediment dynamics, and seismic vulnerability.

8. All tunnel excavation debris and effluents are to be strictly managed and treated; there is to be zero discharge into wetlands or the Brahmaputra River.

9. All disturbed areas are to be restored with native vegetation, and spoil dumps, construction camps, and access tracks are to be completely rehabilitated.

10. Install acoustic barriers and dust suppression systems at surface work sites.

11. Use low-intensity, downward-shielded lighting to minimize light spill into surrounding habitats.

12. Ensure careful control regarding the use of explosives and machines to reduce noise and shaking. Digging should be done during times when animals are less active.

13. Ensure no construction camps, stockpiling, or vehicle access in close proximity to the Kaziranga TR boundary and wildlife corridor. No material should be sourced from a protected area or corridor.

14. Route all access and service roads away from wildlife-sensitive areas.

15. Build safe passages or keep some paths open so animals can cross safely.

16. An annual compliance certificate on the stipulated conditions shall be submitted by the user agency to the State CWLW, and an annual compliance certificate shall be submitted by the State CWLW to the government.

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