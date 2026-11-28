STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Government of Assam has issued a dress code advisory for all officials serving at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), directing them to maintain proper attire and decorum while performing official duties.

The General Administration Department (GAD), in an advisory issued with immediate effect, has expressed concern over certain officials wearing inappropriate clothing during office hours, stating that such attire affects the public image of government servants and causes embarrassment to the government.

The advisory emphasised the need to maintain dignity, discipline and decorum among employees of Janata Bhawan, calling upon officials of all cadres to follow dress standards reflecting decency, professionalism and seriousness during office hours, official engagements, meetings, government functions and training programmes.

As per the guidelines, male employees have been advised to wear formal trousers and shirts or traditional Indian attire such as kurta and dhoti-pyjama. Casual clothing, including T-shirts and jeans, has been prohibited.

Similarly, female employees have been advised to wear salwar suits, sarees or mekhela-chadors. Casual outfits such as T-shirts, jeans, tunics and leggings have been discouraged.

The dress code will also apply to officials attending training programmes organised at the Secretariat Training School, Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC) and other government training institutions.

The advisory has also stressed the use of appropriate footwear suitable for a formal office environment. Casual footwear such as Crocs, flip-flops and similar informal footwear should be avoided.

Officials have further been advised to wear clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours, avoiding flashy, casual and party wear while discharging official responsibilities or attending official meetings and training programmes.

The GAD has warned that any violation of the prescribed dress standards will be viewed seriously and may invite appropriate disciplinary action against the officials concerned.

The advisory has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.

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