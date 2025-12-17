Government Schemes Launched in Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat of Sootea

Jamugurihat: As part of the strengthening of the grassroots developmental initiatives, nine government projects were formally inaugurated in the Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat of Sootea. The inaugurations were done by the President of the Panchayat, Lakhikanta Bora, with the cutting of the official ribbon in the presence of officials and members of the society.

These projects are being implemented at an estimated total cost of Rs.16 lakh and are expected to motivate the inhabitants to work towards the development of the Gaon Panchayat area. Unfolding his thoughts to the gathering, Lakhikanta Bora said that the execution of the projects demonstrates the government’s sincerity towards rural development.

The President of the Panchayat acknowledged the pivotal role played by Padma Hazarika, the MLA from the Naduwa Constituency, in getting the schemes approved by the government. The President stated that because of coordination between the elected representatives and the local government, several development schemes could be started at the same time.