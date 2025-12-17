Government Schemes Launched in Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat of Sootea

Jamugurihat: As part of the strengthening of the grassroots developmental initiatives, nine government projects were formally inaugurated in the Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat of Sootea. The inaugurations were done by the President of the Panchayat, Lakhikanta Bora, with the cutting of the official ribbon in the presence of officials and members of the society.
These projects are being implemented at an estimated total cost of Rs.16 lakh and are expected to motivate the inhabitants to work towards the development of the Gaon Panchayat area. Unfolding his thoughts to the gathering, Lakhikanta Bora said that the execution of the projects demonstrates the government’s sincerity towards rural development.
The President of the Panchayat acknowledged the pivotal role played by Padma Hazarika, the MLA from the Naduwa Constituency, in getting the schemes approved by the government. The President stated that because of coordination between the elected representatives and the local government, several development schemes could be started at the same time.
These inauguration programmes were marked by the presence of Sootea Block Development Officer Darshana Das, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vice President Hitesh Barua, delegates from BJP Mahila Morcha, as well as booth committee presidents, secretaries, and other important members of society. This marks as emphasising community presence in terms of support at grassroots levels.
Moreover, there was a sense of optimism amongst residents about the ability of the new initiatives that have now been launched to deal with the requirements and help in improving living conditions. This will help in improving connectivity, infrastructure, and overall living conditions in the Panchayat area.
In conclusion to the programme, Panchayat President Lakhikanta Bora thanked all officials, members of the political parties, and people from all walks of life who took part in these inaugural sessions. He reiterated their commitment at Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat towards achieving a transparent process for these projects and emphasised that development is one of their prime concerns, a matter of utmost priority at Madhya Nagashankar Gaon Panchayat. These nine programs are yet another milestone in the continuous effort to improve and facilitate development in the villages.