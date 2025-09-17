Governor of Assam to Confer Vishwakarma Samman To Eminent Personalities

Guwahati: On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Laxman Acharya, will confer the prestigious Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman upon distinguished individuals from diverse fields in recognition of their remarkable contributions.

The award ceremony will be held at the Conference Hall, Brahmaputra Wing, Raj Bhavan, Assam, on September 17 at 4:00 pm.

This year’s awardees include:

• Shri Abhishek Gogoi – Sports

• Shri Akani Boruah – Trade, Industry & Commerce

• Shri Dharani Kalita – Science, Engineering, Medicine & Environment

• Shri Moulik Rabha – Art & Culture

• Smti Nibedita Ghosh – Literature & Education

• Shri Rakesh Banik – Social Work & Public Affairs

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through a post on X (formerly twitter), extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees, applauding their dedication and outstanding service to society.