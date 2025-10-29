Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Inspires Tezpur Soldiers on Environmental Responsibility

Tezpur: In an insightful conference, Padma Shri Ricky Kej, a celebrated environmentalist, along with a three-time Grammy awardee, graced the meeting with his motivational speech. The artist shares his knowledge about sustainability, innovation, as well as environmental responsibility at the Headquarters of Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Tezpur.

Kej shares his journey as a global champion for ecological consciousness. The officers and the staff of the Military Engineer Service (MES), Indian Army officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks were the esteemed guests present at the conference.

During his speech, the singer stresses on the vital role that in promoting a peaceful coexistence of nature and humanity, both individual and organisation play an important role.

By reaffirming his dedication to sustainable living, Kej planted a sapling as a part of the nationwide initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”. Mrs Nazneen Banu, IDSE, (CWE), gave him a souvenir that highlighted Assam’s rich culture and legacy as a recognition of his valuable visit.

The event was joined by several officers, employees, and families of CWE, Tezpur, who gathered in enthusiastic participation. The participants were greatly moved by Kej’s ideas and philosophy. The whole community was deeply touched by his visit and inspired to adopt a more compassionate and sustainable way of living.