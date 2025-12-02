Parliament Session Day 2: Excise Bill and Electoral Roll Set to Move for Passing

After GST was implemented in 2017, the Centre had reduced excise duty on tobacco so that compensation cess could be added without significantly raising overall taxes. Now, since the GST compensation cess will end once the government repays the loans taken under it, the bill aims to revise the excise rates accordingly.

Finance minister Sitharaman had tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha amidst continued Opposition demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the ECI.