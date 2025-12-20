Guwahati Prepares for PM Modi's Arrival and Airport Terminal Inauguration

“I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism.”

–PM Modi posted on his X handle on Friday

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving tomorrow on a two-day visit to Assam. After his arrival in Guwahati at around 3 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), where he will also address the gathering on the occasion.

After the inauguration of the new terminal at LGBIA, the Prime Minister will take part in a road show from Jalukbari to the BJP headquarters at Basistha. At the BJP headquarters, he will address MPs, MLAs, and other party leaders. He will stay the night at the State Guest House at Koinadhara.

On the next morning, PM Modi will embark on a cruise on the River Brahmaputra. During the river cruise, he will interact with 25 students as part of the PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. After that, he will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh, where he will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building of LGBIA, spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. It is supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways. The new terminal is India’s first nature-themed airport terminal; the airport’s design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage with the theme ‘Bamboo Orchids’. The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, Japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the indigenous Kopou flower. A unique ‘Sky Forest’, featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, will offer arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

The terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations will ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys.

