Guwahati to Get Visa Facilitation Centre Serving Over 60 Countries

Guwahati: People from Assam and the rest of the North East will soon find it much easier to complete visa formalities, as Guwahati is set to get its own visa facilitation centre. The new facility, to be set up by VFS Global, will allow applicants to submit their biometric data locally instead of travelling long distances to major cities like Delhi or Mumbai.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on November 20, stating that the new centre will bring a huge relief to thousands of residents who often struggle with the inconvenience of travelling outside the region for basic visa procedures. In his post on social media, he noted that what once required long and costly journeys will soon be available within the state.

According to the government, the centre will offer visa services for more than 60 countries. While the names of the countries have not been formally released, officials said the complete list and opening schedule will be made public once all agreements are finalised.

The move is seen as a major step toward improving accessibility to international travel services in the North East. For many years, the absence of a facility in the region has forced students, professionals, tourists, and medical travellers to bear additional expenses and time constraints to complete mandatory biometric submissions.

Officials believe the new centre will not only ease existing difficulties but also encourage more people from the region to explore international opportunities. The state government expects the facility to become a key link connecting the North East to global destinations.