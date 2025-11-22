SIT Seizes Two Bags From Zubeen Garg's Kahilipara Residence For Investigation

Guwahati: The SIT, led by ASP Moramee Das, recovered two bags from late Zubeen Garg's Kahilipara residence and forwarded them to the CID office for detailed examination. The bags, which were once taken to Singapore by the late singer, are now central to an ongoing probe. Investigators are studying their contents with close inspection to track crucial leads while following all legal protocols.

Officials confirmed that the bags were previously carried by the celebrated singer during a trip to Singapore, making them potentially significant to the investigation. Sources said the SIT is examining every item inside to determine whether they contain documents, electronics or personal belongings that may offer insight into ongoing inquiries.