SIT Seizes Two Bags From Zubeen Garg's Kahilipara Residence For Investigation

Guwahati: The SIT, led by ASP Moramee Das, recovered two bags from late Zubeen Garg's Kahilipara residence and forwarded them to the CID office for detailed examination. The bags, which were once taken to Singapore by the late singer, are now central to an ongoing probe. Investigators are studying their contents with close inspection to track crucial leads while following all legal protocols.
Officials confirmed that the bags were previously carried by the celebrated singer during a trip to Singapore, making them potentially significant to the investigation. Sources said the SIT is examining every item inside to determine whether they contain documents, electronics or personal belongings that may offer insight into ongoing inquiries.
Authorities said the process is being handled with the utmost care, maintaining chain-of-custody procedures and following legal guidelines. The detailed scrutiny aims to make sure no relevant evidence goes unnoticed, they added.
The transfer of the bags to the CID office underlines that there is a need for specialised assessment and cross-verification to extract critical information.
As the investigation continues, authorities say every step is being taken systematically to unravel the facts while showing respect for the departed artist's legacy. Further revelations are expected as examination of seized items goes on.