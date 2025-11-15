Guwahati’s Health City Leads Region with Installation of AI-Powered CT Scanner

Guwahati: Health City Hospital, Guwahati, has announced the successful installation of the uCT 780 DELTA CT scanner. With the setting up of this new technology, the city has become the first medical facility in Northeast India to deploy this state-of-the-art AI-driven imaging system.
The uCT 780, from United Imaging Healthcare, is powered by a deep-learning reconstruction algorithm known as DELTA. This facility reduces image noise. Moreover, ultra-low doses of radiation can be used. The artificial intelligence within the scanner simplifies workflows, provides clearer images, and is suitable for a range of clinical applications from cardiac to neuroimaging.
The new and advanced technology significantly increases the accuracy of diagnostic imaging that is powered by AI. The hospital asserts that the technology can produce superior cardiac imaging by offering high-standard cardiac visualisation. Furthermore, by offering extremely detailed identification of even the smallest cancers, the technique enhances early cancer diagnosis.
With the installation, Health City Hospital looks set to further improve the diagnostic landscape of the region with advanced scanning for patients while ensuring minimal radiation exposure. DELTA-powered, it helps produce even finer anatomical detail in difficult cases, making it well-suited for complex diagnostics.
The officials say the CT scanner also includes AI-enhanced functionality that will enhance efficiency for radiologists and technicians through simplified scan setup, reconstruction, and analysis. This upgrade aligns with the hospital's strategy to expand its technological capacity and provide world-class diagnostic services to the community.
The launch of this state-of-the-art machine has marked an important milestone in the healthcare sector of the region. It is expected to elevate the standard of patient care by enabling more accurate diagnoses, quicker turnarounds, and safer imaging. With its strong commitment to bringing advanced imaging infrastructure into Northeast India, Health City Hospital sets a new standard not only for medical innovation but also for access.