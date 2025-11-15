Guwahati’s Health City Leads Region with Installation of AI-Powered CT Scanner

Guwahati: Health City Hospital, Guwahati, has announced the successful installation of the uCT 780 DELTA CT scanner. With the setting up of this new technology, the city has become the first medical facility in Northeast India to deploy this state-of-the-art AI-driven imaging system.

The uCT 780, from United Imaging Healthcare, is powered by a deep-learning reconstruction algorithm known as DELTA. This facility reduces image noise. Moreover, ultra-low doses of radiation can be used. The artificial intelligence within the scanner simplifies workflows, provides clearer images, and is suitable for a range of clinical applications from cardiac to neuroimaging.