Guwahati's Much-Hyped Water ATMs Go Dry; 20 GSCL Units Mostly Non-Functional

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The twenty water ATMs installed a few years ago by Guwahati Smart City Ltd (GSCL) have almost gone dry. It seems that over Rs 2 crore spent on the water ATMs has gone down the drain.

A city like Guwahati essentially needs water ATMs where people, local and outsiders, throng in large numbers every day. Potable water for visitors is a must, and water ATMs seem appropriate to quench the thirst of such people.

Safe drinking water is one of the basic needs. To ensure the economic viability of water ATMs, GSCL has implemented a minimal fee for providing water to visitors. Despite that, the GSCL could not continue its initiative in Guwahati.

GSCL claims that nine of the 20 water ATMs installed in the city are still operational now. Four of the nine water ATMs are operational at GMCH, one in B Borooah Cancer Institute, two in the state zoo, one in Nehru Park and one at Dhirenpara Hospital, the GSCL said.

However, a reality check by The Sentinel today showed the two water ATMs at the state zoo, as claimed by GSCL, have also gone dry. When asked, some employees of the state zoo said that the water ATMs stopped providing water a long time ago. Visitors buy water bottles from the local vendors.

The Sentinel team visited the GMCH campus around 7.30 pm yesterday. They found one of the water ATMs was closed. What is surprising is that a dustbin was found in front of the door of the water ATM. With The Sentinel team finding three of the claimed nine water ATMs closed, it casts doubt over the remaining six water ATMs, whether they are operational or not.

The GSCL installed a water ATM near the Science Museum, Khanapara. According to vendors nearby the Science Museum, they never saw the ATMs serving visitors with drinking water. It, however, still stands there as an idol.

The rates set at the time of installation of the water ATMs were Rs 5 per litre, Re 1 for 250 ml, Rs 10 for 5 litres and Rs 25 for 20 litres. GSCL could not run this service despite levying fees, let alone providing water free of cost.

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