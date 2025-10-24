Guwahati’s Subam Rabha Appointed Assistant Coach of India U-17 Football Team

Guwahati: Guwahati’s Subam Rabha has been appointed as the assistant coach of the India Under-17 football team for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, scheduled from November 22 to 30.

Currently serving as the head of the youth development at Odisha FC, Subam expressed pride in his new role. “To represent India at any level is an honour. It was a dream come true,” he said.

India is among the seven host nations for the qualifiers, where Subam will assist head coach Bibiano Fernandes in preparing the team. The AFC U-17 Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

With over a decade of experience in youth football, Subam has previously worked with NorthEast United FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, and the Assam state team. He credited mentors Khalid Jamil and Eelco Schattorie for shaping his coaching journey.

The current India U-17 squad also features two players from Assam goalkeeper Manahjyotu Baruah and forward Rahan Ahmed, reflecting the state’s growing contribution to Indian football.