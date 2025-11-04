NHM Employees Continue Protest in Black Attire for Second Consecutive Day in Hatsingimari

Guwahati : The protest by employees of the National Health Mission NHM entered its second day today in Hatsingimari, the district headquarters of South Salmara Mankachar. Demonstrators, dressed in black attire as a mark of protest , gathered in front of the office of the joint Director of Health Services, holding placards and raising slogans in support of their long pending demands .

The NHM employees reiterated their appeal to the government for regularisation of their jobs, implementation of proper pay scales and inclusion under the UPS/NPS pension schemes. They also demanded equal work and provident fund benefits, among other rights listed in their nine point charter of demands.

A memorandum highlighting these concerns was submitted through the Deputy Commissioner of South Salmara Mankachar to the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Concerned Minister, and department authorities.

The employees stated that unless their issues are addressed, they will continue their protest peacefully. The Government takes immediate action to secure their livelihoods and future.