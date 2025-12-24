Hailakandi: 7 Accused Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment in 2014 Murder Case

Hailakandi: In a sensational verdict, seven accused of a murder case in 2014 have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The verdict was pronounced by Ispita Barathakur, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Hailakandi on Tuesday. Along with seven years of imprisonment, a fine of Rs 30,000 each has been imposed on each accused as part of the final hearing of the murder case.

The case pertains to the murder of Babur Ali Laskar at Dhalchhara Forest Village. According to the prosecution, the gruesome incident occurred on the night of May 6, 2014, when the accused, armed with sharp weapons, launched a deadly attack on Babur Ali Laskar at around 8 pm, resulting in his death.

Public Prosecutor Shantanu Sharma informed the court that the crime was premeditated and carried out with extreme brutality. Following the incident, the victim’s wife, Hafsa Begum Laskar, lodged an FIR at Lala Police Station, based on which the case was registered.

A total of eight accused were identified in the case. They are Islam Uddin, Amir Hussain, Kabir Hussain, Hussain Ahmed, Alta Hussain, Anwar Hussain, Noor Ahmed and Siraj Uddin, all residents of Dhalchhara Forest Village. One of the accused reportedly died during the course of the trial, and the remaining seven were held guilty.

In default of payment of the fine, the convicted persons will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.