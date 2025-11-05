Women Shut Down Mega Water Project in Hailakandi After 3-Year Water Crisis

Hailakandi : In a strong show of dissent, women from Hailakandi's Kalinga Nagar under Algapur Assembly Constituency locked the gate of the Kalinga Nagar Multi-Village Mega Water Project. Protesting the severe drinking water crisis that has persisted for the past three years.

The project, built at a cost of several crores of rupees nearly five years ago, was inaugurated with much celebration by the department minister. However, villages allege that since the last three years, not a single drop of water has reached their homes despite repeated promises from authorities.

The protesting women said they had submitted numerous written complaints to the concerned department, but their grievances remained unheard. Frustrated by prolonged negligence, they resorted to locking the project site early this morning and launched a massive protest demanding immediate action.