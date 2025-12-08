Hajirhat Cricket League 2025 Kicks Off with Grand Ceremony in Mankachar

Top Headlines

Mankachar: The Hajirhat Cricket League 2025 began with great enthusiasm on Sunday at the Hajirhat market area in South Salmara–Mankachar district, drawing an impressive crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

The opening ceremony was graced by chief guest Manu Khan, also known as Nekibur Zaman Khan, guardian of the Chairperson of the South Salmara–Mankachar Zila Parishad. The event saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman Wahedur Rahman, DPO Rafiqul Alam Ahmed, Principal of Hajirhat Higher Secondary School Rafiqul Islam, CRC Saiful Islam, and former member of the Sukchar Zila Parishad Rafiqul Islam, along with the guardian of the Hajirhat Gaon Panchayat President.

Before the match commenced, popular singer Kokila Sarkar paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, captivating the audience with her performance.

Thousands of people from nearby areas gathered to witness the opening ceremony, turning the ground into a vibrant centre of sporting excitement. The organisers expressed their hopes that this year’s league will promote sportsmanship, unity, and greater participation among the youth.

The Hajirhat Cricket League continues to grow each year, and Sunday’s ceremony marked yet another spirited beginning to the much-loved local tournament.

