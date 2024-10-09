Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit, Know Here

MUMBAI: Since it is rich in micronutrients, let us now have a look at some vital health benefits of dragon fruit. Reduces Risk of Diabetes: Dragon fruit is known to control diabetes. It is partly due to the fibre contained in the fruit that avoids sugar spikes. Some researchers also attribute this benefit to its ability to replace damaged pancreatic cells. The pancreas produces insulin that breaks down sugar. Hence, dragon fruit is attributed to controlling sugar.

Reduces Risks of Cancer: Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, phenolic acid, and betacyanin, which inhibit the damage by free radicals. Free radicals are the substances that cause cancer and premature ageing. One of the majorly occurring antioxidants is vitamin C which prevents chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. This is one of the major health benefits of dragon fruit.

Helps Boost Immunity

As enunciated above, dragon fruit is a major source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent diseases and boosts your immunity. Some studies suggest eating 200 grams of dragon fruit every day to ward off diseases.

Improves Digestion

Dragon fruit contains prebiotics such as oligosaccharides which encourages the growth of good gut bacteria. These prebiotics help in the digestion of food since they reside in the lower digestive tract, where they encourage the growth of good gut bacteria. Gut bacteria help break down food by making them easily absorbed. They also provide vitamins that protect the body against various diseases

Improves Heart Health

Our body contains Haemoglobin (Hb) which is an iron-rich cell. These Hb cells help in transporting oxygen from the heart to other body parts. Dragon fruits are a rich source of iron and hence aid in the manufacture of haemoglobin.

The dragon fruit with red-coloured pulp contains betalains, which are unique nitrogen-containing pigments. Betalains are uniquely known to lower the bad cholesterol in the body.

Apart from that, the fruit also contains black seeds that are abundant in omega-3 and omega-9, which are good for the heart and lower the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

Fights against Ageing Skin

As enunciated above, dragon fruit contains antioxidants that help fight ageing from pollution, stress, poor diet, etc. Vitamin C in dragon fruit also brightens the skin.

Good for Hair

Studies suggest that taking dragon fruit every day with milk reduces hair damage caused by pollution and artificial colours. It also makes our hair soft and shiny, enhancing its beauty.

Healthy Bones

Dragon fruit contains magnesium that strengthens bones, helping us avoid injury and pain associated with old age. Hence, it is highly recommended that individuals who are at a higher risk of bone diseases consume dragon fruit regularly.

Good For Eyes

This fruit contains beta-carotene, which breaks down into Vitamin A. The human eye lens is rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin, which help maintain eye health and prevent ophthalmic diseases. Research suggests that humans should take 3 milligrams to 6 milligrams of beta carotene every day to prevent eye diseases. (Agencies)

