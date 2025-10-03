Top Headlines

Heartfelt Tribute: Singapore Island Renamed ‘Zubeen Garg Island’ on Google Maps

St. John’s Island, where the singer tragically drowned, symbolically renamed by fans amid ongoing probe
Image of late music icon Zubeen Garg on the left and the renaming of St. John's Island as Zubeen Garg Island in Singapore on the left
Published on

Guwahati:  In a poignant tribute to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the island in Singapore where the singer tragically passed away on September 19 has been renamed “Zubeen Garg Island” on Google Maps.

Zubeen was attending the North East India Festival in Singapore when he went swimming off St. John’s Island during a yacht outing. He reportedly drowned after falling unconscious in the waters, sparking widespread grief and an ongoing international investigation.

The renaming, though symbolic, has struck an emotional chord with fans across the globe, who have flooded social media with screenshots, messages, and tributes. Admirers see the gesture as both a celebration of Zubeen’s global impact and a reminder of the continuing quest for truth and justice surrounding his untimely demise.

The move underlines the singer’s far-reaching influence, ensuring that his legacy remains alive not just in Assam but across international shores.

