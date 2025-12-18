Heightened Vigilance as Cachar Police Conduct Extensive Naka Operations

Similarly, in a separate raid, police officers carrying out regular checks stopped a car whose registration number was AS 01 ET 2398. After a search of the car, two firearms were obtained, one .32 calibre pistol with a magazine, and one 7.65 mm Pistol with a magazine, as well. Along with the guns, five pieces of live 7.65mm ammunition were also seized. As a result of seizing these, two persons were arrested who were related to the crime. In a statement, police authorities emphasised that acquiring such weapons during a regular check underscores the need to remain under close surveillance to thwart crime.

Moreover, both seizures took place as a result of increased Naka checking in strategic locations in the district. This exercise was being carried out as a measure to curb the use of illegal arms as well as contraband goods along routes often traversed by smugglers.

The arrested people are in custody, with further investigations also being conducted to establish the origin of the guns and the origin of the contraband cigarettes. The police are also investigating the connections with the wider networks or between states. The Cachar police reiterated their pledge to keep law and order intact and appealed to the people to extend their co-operation with the security forces. The officials reiterated that these proactive steps would be taken to ensure the security of the people and convey a strong signal against crime and illicit affairs in the region.