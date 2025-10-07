High-Level Committee Formed Under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister

Guwahati: A High-Level Committee (HLC) led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned ₹707.97 crore in additional central aid for Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024. The funds are drawn from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), with 50% to be adjusted against the opening balance of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

• Assam will receive ₹313.69 crore

• Gujarat will receive ₹394.28 crore



Additionally, the HLC approved ₹903.67 crore under NDRF for the expansion and modernization of fire services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with ₹676.33 crore coming as central share:

• Haryana: ₹117.19 crore

• Madhya Pradesh: ₹397.54 crore

• Rajasthan: ₹388.94 crore