High-Level Committee Formed Under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister
Guwahati: A High-Level Committee (HLC) led by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned ₹707.97 crore in additional central aid for Assam and Gujarat, affected by floods and landslides in 2024. The funds are drawn from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), with 50% to be adjusted against the opening balance of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
• Assam will receive ₹313.69 crore
• Gujarat will receive ₹394.28 crore
Additionally, the HLC approved ₹903.67 crore under NDRF for the expansion and modernization of fire services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with ₹676.33 crore coming as central share:
• Haryana: ₹117.19 crore
• Madhya Pradesh: ₹397.54 crore
• Rajasthan: ₹388.94 crore
This funding is over and above regular allocations to states under SDRF and NDRF.
For FY 2025–26, the Centre has already disbursed:
• ₹13,603.20 crore under SDRF to 27 States
• ₹2,024.04 crore under NDRF to 12 States
• ₹4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States
• ₹372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 9 States
The Government of India, under PM Narendra Modi, continues to extend full support to states during natural disasters.