Nadda Says Assam Firmly on Development Path Under Modi as BJP Wins ‘Unprecedented’ Mandate

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda said today that the unprecedented mandate to the BJP from the people of Assam reflected that Assam is very much on the development roadmap under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma aptly ran the Assam government in the past five years, during which the implementation of central schemes was robust.

Nadda is currently in Guwahati serving as the central observer for the election of the BJP Legislative Party leader in Assam. Speaking to the media, Nadda said, “I thank the people of Assam for their unprecedented mandate to the BJP in the state Assembly election of 2026. Assam is aligned with the BJP’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash.’ Assam has a double-engine government – the BJP in Dispur and in New Delhi. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma performed well as the Chief Minister of the state in the past five years, and that was the reason behind such a massive mandate from the people of the state. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take Assam forward further. We met the state governor with the support of 102 NDA MLAs today. During the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National BJP president Nitin Nabin, and several union ministers will remain present.”

When asked about the added responsibility of the BJP for the massive mandate in Assam, Nadda said, “A new political culture – a proactive government, a responsive government, an accountable government, and a reportcard government – has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

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