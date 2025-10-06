Public condolence ceremony and memorial held for Zubeen Garg in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A public condolence ceremony for beloved people’s artiste Zubeen Garg was organized on Sunday in Bokakhat. Following the directive of the central committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the Bokakhat district committee of the organization held the event with the cooperation of various local organizations and residents of Bokakhat.

The condolence programme was coordinated by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of the Assam State Journalists Association, and Nilutpal Khound, Central Publicity Secretary of AJYCP. The event took place in the open auditorium of JDSG College, Bokakhat.

At the beginning of the ceremony, fifty-two lamps were lit before Zubeen Garg’s portrait by popular Assamese film comedian Arun Hazarika, prominent social worker Mahabir Prasad Agarwala, and other eminent personalities of Bokakhat.

This was followed by an interfaith prayer meeting for the eternal peace of Zubeen Garg’s soul. Representatives of Christian, Jain, Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya University, Islamic, and Buddhist faiths offered prayers, followed by Borgeet performances accompanied by traditional instruments. A Naam-Prasanga was conducted under the leadership of Sattradhikar Gautam Goswami of the Mayamara Gomotha Satra.

Senior Cabinet Minister of the Assam Government and local MLA Atul Bora, along with former MLAs Jiten Gogoi and Arun Phukan, and Ratneswar Baruah, Chairman of Bokakhat Municipal Board, attended the event to pay their tributes. Many prominent personalities, local media representatives, and members of various organizations were also present.

The programme was attended by Bipul Bora, Central Vice-President of AJYCP, Hemanta Bora and Pranjal Bharali, President and Secretary of the Bokakhat district committee, along with other office bearers and members.

Meanwhile, the Bokakhat District Committee of the Asom Satra Mahasabha also organized a public memorial with devotional chanting (Naam-Prasanga) for Zubeen Garg at Lakhimi Bhawan, Bokakhat, praying for the eternal peace of his soul.

The event, coordinated by Ankur Barthakur, Secretary of the Bokakhat district committee of the Mahasabha, began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before Zubeen Garg’s portrait by Pranab Chandra Devgoswami, President of the Bokakhat District Committee and Sattradhikar of Kuruwa Bahi Satra. Others present also offered floral tributes.

Symbolically, eleven Nahor (Mesua ferrea) saplings were planted in the premises of Lakhimi Bhawan by Bhawananda Kalita, President of the Golaghat Press Club, Dhoniram Kurmi, retired Headmaster and former Vice-President of the Assam Tea Tribe Literary Society, and other dignitaries.

Later, Pona Gogoi, Vice-President of the district committee, recited traditional invocations, and under the guidance of Laxminandan Goswami, Chief Advisor of the Mahasabha’s Bokakhat district committee, Diha Naam and Negera Naam performances were held, marking the completion of the memorial ceremony.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) pays tribute to Zubeen Garg, defers party meeting

Also Watch: