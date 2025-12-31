Hit-and-Run Kills Assam Police Personnel in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: A tragic hit-and-run accident around New Year's Eve claimed the life of an Assam Police personnel at Panchgram in Hailakandi district, sending shockwaves across the locality and the police fraternity. The accident took place late on Tuesday night on NH 53, running along the Panchgram–Dhalaiswar Bypass, an area known for heavy vehicular movement.
The deceased was identified as Sebak Dutta, an Assam Police employee posted with the Border Branch of Sribhumi district. According to preliminary information, Dutta was on his way home to Silchar after he finished his duties in Sribhumi. He was riding his motorcycle when the fatal mishap took place.
According to local sources, a luxury car, which was reportedly travelling at high speed, had a head-on collision with Dutta’s motorcycle. Following the impact, the car fled the accident site without stopping to assist, leaving the police personnel critically injured on the highway. He is believed to have succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Shortly after getting information, police operatives rushed to the accident scene, where the damaged motorcycle was retrieved. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination. Despite efforts, the police have so far failed to trace the luxury vehicle involved in the accident. The police have filed a case regarding this incident and are investigating the identity of the involved car as well as the driver who committed this tragic hit-and-run accident.
This incident has brought to light the increasing worries regarding careless driving, especially during merrymaking events like the celebration of the New Year, where traffic laws are frequently flouted. Locals were angry regarding the increasing cases of hit-and-run and demanded that traffic laws be enforced along the highways.
The untimely death of Sebak Dutta has created a cloud of sorrow for his family, colleagues, and cop friends. Described by his colleagues as always dedicated to his duties and speaking very little, this sudden loss of such a dedicated life has shocked all of us. With the probe underway, the demand for immediate justice is mounting in a case that exposes the cost of irresponsible driving on the roads.