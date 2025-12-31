Hit-and-Run Kills Assam Police Personnel in Hailakandi

According to local sources, a luxury car, which was reportedly travelling at high speed, had a head-on collision with Dutta’s motorcycle. Following the impact, the car fled the accident site without stopping to assist, leaving the police personnel critically injured on the highway. He is believed to have succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Shortly after getting information, police operatives rushed to the accident scene, where the damaged motorcycle was retrieved. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination. Despite efforts, the police have so far failed to trace the luxury vehicle involved in the accident. The police have filed a case regarding this incident and are investigating the identity of the involved car as well as the driver who committed this tragic hit-and-run accident.

This incident has brought to light the increasing worries regarding careless driving, especially during merrymaking events like the celebration of the New Year, where traffic laws are frequently flouted. Locals were angry regarding the increasing cases of hit-and-run and demanded that traffic laws be enforced along the highways.