Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Assam: New DCs, GMC Commissioner Appointed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A major bureaucratic reshuffle has been effected by the state government for IAS and ACS cadre officers. Through this reshuffle, the district commissioners of several districts have been transferred. Even Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has got a new commissioner.

Regarding the reshuffle, the Department of Personnel issued official notifications. According to the notifications: Varnali Deka, IAS, District Commissioner, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department; Devasish Sharma, IAS, District Commissioner, Morigaon and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai (addl.) has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Nagaon and Joint Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Mumbai as additional charge; Khanindra Choudhury, IAS, District Commissioner, Goalpara has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Chief Minister, Assam; Narendra Shah , IAS, District Commissioner, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam and MD, AIIDC as additional charge; Nivedan Das Patowary, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, P&RD and MD, ASRLM (addl.) has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Nalbari; Pradip Timung, ACS, Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam and MD, Assam State Warehousing Corporation (addl.) has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Goalpara; Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department and OSD to Chief Minister, Assam (addl.) has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, P&RD and MD, ASRLM and OSD to Chief Minister, Assam as additional charges.

It is also stated that Virendra Mittal, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department and General Administration Department (addl.) and PD, ARIAS (addl.) has been relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department; Anant Lal Gyani, IAS, Secretary, Revenue & DM Deptt. & Additional Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA and Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam (addl.) and Project Director, Assam Integrated River Basin Management project under PIU, ASDMA Kamrup (M) has been relieved from the additional charge of Director, Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam; Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS, Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, MD, AIIDC (addl.) and Director, Innovation, Incubation and Start-ups (addl.) and Drawing & Disbursement Officer (DDO) of the Directorate of Innovation, Incubation and Start-ups (addl.) & Director, Agriculture (addl.) has been relieved from the additional charge of MD, AIIDC.

Moreover, Rakesh Kumar, IAS, MD, APDCL, and Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Fishery and Excise Departments and Chairman, APGCL (addl), has been relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department; Manvendra Pratap Singh, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department, and MD, AIDC (addl), has been relieved from the additional charge of MD, AIDC, and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Fishery Department, and Commissioner of Transport, Assam, as additional charges.

Also, Dr M.S. Lakshmi Priya, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & FW Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation. She takes over charge from Megha Nidhi Dahal, IAS, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Commissioner of Transport, Assam (addl), who, in turn, has been transferred and posted as MD, AIDC.

Meanwhile, Dr Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Cachar, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, replacing Hemanga Nobis, ACS, who has been transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Cachar.

