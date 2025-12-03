Hornbill Festival 2025 Sees Over 40,500 Visitors in First Two Days

The festival showcases Naga tribal traditions through a variety of cultural programmes, handicrafts, indigenous sports, and music performances. Visitors have expressed delight and excitement at the vibrant displays and the opportunity to witness Naga heritage up close.

Ireland’s Ambassador visits India, Kevin Kelly, attended the opening as the country partner representative. He appreciated the energetic performances and the young artists for effectively presenting the richness of Naga culture. The ambassador also expressed his hope that the cultural exchange would inspire more Naga youth to explore opportunities in Ireland.

Organisers are expecting visitor numbers to continue increasing at the festival, which boosts its status as a key cultural and tourism event in the region.