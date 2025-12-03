Manipur Adopts Centre’s Policy on End-of-Life Vehicles

Imphal: The Government of Manipur has formally adopted the Central Government’s framework for managing End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) by bringing the state’s transport regulations in line with national standards, which is aimed at ensuring environmental safety and roadworthiness.
A notification issued by the Secretariat of the Transport Department, under Section 65 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and based on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ earlier orders dated September 23, 2021, clearly outlines what qualifies as an ELV. Vehicles that are no longer validly registered, have had their registration cancelled by authorities or courts, have failed mandatory fitness tests, or have been declared irreparable due to fire, accidents, natural calamities, or other severe damage will now fall under this category.
As per the order, all such vehicles will have their registrations cancelled in accordance with Chapter IV of the Motor Vehicles Act. Manipur will now implement a regulated system for the collection, destruction, and scrapping of ELVs through authorised vehicle scrapping facilities, as mandated under the 2021 Central rules.
The state has also adopted MoRTH’s notification, dated August 20, 2025, by allowing renewal of vehicles older than 15 or 20 years if they clear fitness tests and the required fees are paid. The new rules come into immediate effect, replacing all previous directives on ELVs in Manipur.