Hotel Raid Uncovers Illegal Liquor Trade in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: A huge crackdown was launched on the illegal liquor trade in Dibrugarh after police raided a tea shop–cum–hotel located at Red Cross Road in Graham Bazar. Following a tip-off, police conducted a massive search operation and recovered a large stock of illegal foreign liquor hidden inside the establishment.

According to officials, the hotel, which was operated by a resident named Mukesh Shah, had allegedly been running an illicit liquor business for quite some time in the guise of a sweet shop cum small eatery. The raid exposed the scale of the illegal activity, raising concerns about how long the business had been functioning undetected.