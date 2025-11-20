Hotel Raid Uncovers Illegal Liquor Trade in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: A huge crackdown was launched on the illegal liquor trade in Dibrugarh after police raided a tea shop–cum–hotel located at Red Cross Road in Graham Bazar. Following a tip-off, police conducted a massive search operation and recovered a large stock of illegal foreign liquor hidden inside the establishment.
According to officials, the hotel, which was operated by a resident named Mukesh Shah, had allegedly been running an illicit liquor business for quite some time in the guise of a sweet shop cum small eatery. The raid exposed the scale of the illegal activity, raising concerns about how long the business had been functioning undetected.
Adding to the sensitivity of the situation, the hotel stands opposite a Shani Temple, making the illegal operations even more dire for the local community.
Immediately after the retrieval of the illegal stock, the Dibrugarh Police took both the owner, Mukesh Shah, and his brother, Rakesh Shah, into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the illegal trade. Authorities now investigate the source of foreign liquor and the network that may have enabled its distribution in the region.
The police officials stated that strict action would be taken against those involved and added that frequent inspections would continue to control such illegal activities. The raid has also initiated a debate on the need for closer monitoring and awareness creation among residents to deal with such cases of illegal liquor.
The incident has marked a major step in the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal alcohol in Dibrugarh, with authorities maintaining zero tolerance for such offences.