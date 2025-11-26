Human–Elephant Conflict Escalates in Golaghat

According to reports, Saikia was returning home from the workplace when he came face-to-face with a wild elephant unexpectedly on the way. Before he could react or flee, the elephant charged at him, critically injuring him in the process. Locals rushed him to the Golaghat Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, but despite prompt medical attention, his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries.

This incident is part of an emerging trend in hostile confrontations between humans and elephants in the region. Golaghat, being so close to elephant corridors, has seen a tremendous increase in these kinds of conflicts over the last few months. The drastic habitat loss, shrinking forest coverage, and rise in human settlements around the zones of wildlife have often been given as the major reasons for this recurring confrontation.