Hunger Strike in West Karbi Anglong Over Illegal Settlers Enters Sixth Day

West Karbi-Anglong: The indefinite hunger strike launched at Phelangpi in West Karbi Anglong continued for the sixth straight day, as indigenous residents intensified their demand for immediate eviction drives in the district’s grazing lands. The protest, which began last Saturday, is being led by locals advocating for the protection of jati, mati, bheti (community, land, and identity).

Despite the prolonged agitation and worsening condition of several participants, protesters say neither the Assam Government nor the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has given any formal response so far. Demonstrators have remained at the strike site day and night without food, vowing to continue until their demands are acknowledged.

On Friday, the District Magistrate visited the protest venue and held discussions with the agitators. Addressing the media, he said, “We have listened to the demands of the protesters. We will try to put up the issues before the government through the administration and council authorities so that a peaceful resolution can be achieved.”

Protesters, however, said they will maintain their hunger strike until concrete action is announced.