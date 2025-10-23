Top Headlines

“If Govt Fails, People Will Expose Truth in Zubeen Case,” Raja Baruah at Nyay Yatra in Puranigudam

Musician Raja Baruah launches ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Puranigudam, promises to continue the fight for justice in Zubeen Garg’s case.
Image of Musician Raja Baruah while addressing media at a Nyay Yatra in Puranigudam for the justice of Zubeen Garg
Nagaon: Musician and Zubeen Garg’s close associate Raja Baruah on Wednesday launched a ‘Nyay Yatra(Justice March) from Puranigudam, Nagaon, urging people tonstand united until the truth behind the late music icon’s death is revealed.

“If the court, SIT or government fails to uncover the truth, the people of Assam will rise. Nothing will stay hidden,” Baruah said.

He warned against those trying to politicise Zubeen’s death, saying, “Justice is not politics, we only want truth for Zubeen.”

Baruah also called for setting up research centres to study and preserve Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy.

Organised by the Rewati Mohan Borthakur Foundation, the Nyay Yatra saw hundreds of fans and cultural activists carrying banners demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

