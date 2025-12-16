IGP Appeals to End Hunger Strike in Kheroni Amid Health Concerns

Kheroni: Inspector General of Police (IGP) V. Siva Prasad Ganjala went to the site of the hunger strike in Felangpi, Kheroni and had a discussion with the demonstrators in a bid to end the strike. In the dialogue, Ganjala appealed to the protesting students not to undertake the indefinite hunger strike due to health, law and order reasons. He had assured them that the issues raised by the students would reach the concerned authority.
Talking to the group of protestors, the IGP stated, “It will not be easy to sort out the pending demands that have been promised in the years. This requires a long process. I appeal to adopt other means of demonstrations and raise your voices, but not by compromising your health. The cause has already brought into light through this wave of protests, and that is a success in itself.”
Moreover, he further added, “The 10th day of the protest has already passed, and people are contracting illnesses. I appeal to the protesters to withdraw the hunger strike. The situation has reached a point where intervention must take place.”
This meeting was also attended by District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong Sarang Pani Sharma, and Supdt. Of Police Bolin Deuri, who observed the whole situation and interacted with the agitated crowd to understand their status and demands. The district administration stated that attempts are being made to facilitate dialogue and avoid any adverse situations.
However, the agitators were determined and asserted that they would go on with the hunger strike until they met the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, or the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The agitators said they received the assurances, though they did not find them adequate to address the matter. As the hunger strike continues into a critical phase, reports emerging show that health concerns for the protesters are intensifying, and there are appeals by the officials to rethink their approach.
The indefinite strike, which began in West Karbi Anglong, is continuing unabated, with no retreat by the agitators on calls to withdraw their agitation, even as they stick to their demand for negotiations with political leaders. The strike, which is basically on a demand concerning eviction, has attracted senior officials of both the civil and police administrations.
The protest continues to be tense but peaceful, with the administration closely monitoring the situation. The developing story of the protest has highlighted increasing agitation on the ground and a need for senior-level talks to prevent escalation and achieve a mutually acceptable outcome.