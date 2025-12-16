IGP Appeals to End Hunger Strike in Kheroni Amid Health Concerns

Kheroni: Inspector General of Police (IGP) V. Siva Prasad Ganjala went to the site of the hunger strike in Felangpi, Kheroni and had a discussion with the demonstrators in a bid to end the strike. In the dialogue, Ganjala appealed to the protesting students not to undertake the indefinite hunger strike due to health, law and order reasons. He had assured them that the issues raised by the students would reach the concerned authority.

Talking to the group of protestors, the IGP stated, “It will not be easy to sort out the pending demands that have been promised in the years. This requires a long process. I appeal to adopt other means of demonstrations and raise your voices, but not by compromising your health. The cause has already brought into light through this wave of protests, and that is a success in itself.”