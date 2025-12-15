Indefinite Hunger Strike Continues in Kheroni, Protesters’ Health Deteriorates

West Karbi Anglong: An indefinite hunger strike demanding the implementation of an eviction drive continued for the eighth consecutive day at Felangpi in Kheroni area of West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. The ongoing protest has begun to take a serious toll on the health of the agitators, with several participants reportedly falling ill due to prolonged fasting.

According to sources, four protesters: Litchon Rongphar, Edison Tokbi, Jonasing Rongphar and Khelan Ingti, suffered significant physical deterioration late Sunday night and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Doctors confirmed that their condition was caused by weakness and dehydration resulting from the continuous hunger strike. They are currently under medical supervision.

The hunger strike was launched to press for an eviction operation, with protesters stating that the issue is linked to the protection of land and local rights in the region. Despite repeated appeals, the demonstrators alleged that no concrete response has yet come from the government or district authorities.

Even as the health of several protesters worsens, the agitation remains unresolved, with participants promising to continue their indefinite hunger strike until their demands are addressed. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as concerns rising over the well-being of the remaining protesters.