“I’ll Never Forgive Them for This Stupid Mistake,” Partha Goswami Blames Zubeen Garg’s Manager and Musician

Guwahati: Partha Pratim Goswami, a close associate and long-time bandmate of late singer Zubeen Garg, has made explosive allegations against the artist’s manager Siddharth Sharma and fellow musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, holding them responsible for what he termed a “fatal act of negligence” that led to the tragedy in Singapore.

According to Partha, Zubeen was exhausted, sleep-deprived, and under medication, yet was allegedly taken swimming by the duo despite his fragile health. “They knew his condition. He hadn’t slept properly, and he was not well. Still, they took him to the sea. I’ll never forgive them for this stupid mistake,” Partha said, visibly emotional.

The remarks have reignited public anger, as the CID continues its probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death during a yacht outing near St. John’s Island on September 19.