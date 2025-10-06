The Goddess of Wealth is Welcomed with Faith and Festivity Across Assam on Maha Lakshmi Puja

Guwahati: Today marks the auspicious occasion of Maha Lakshmi Puja, coinciding with Sharad Purnima, a night celebrated for divine abundance and spiritual significance. Devotees across Assam are offering prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the divine consort of Lord Vishnu, invoking blessings of prosperity, harmony, and happiness.

Homes, temples, and business establishments have been beautifully illuminated with diyas and decorations, symbolising the triumph of light and positivity. Traditional rituals, offerings of sweets, and recitations of sacred hymns mark the day, as families come together to honour the Goddess of wealth and fortune.

In many regions, devotees also observe Sharad Purnima, believed to be the brightest full moon of the year, by preparing kheer under the moonlight a custom symbolising divine grace and purity. The Sentinel wishes a very Happy Mahalaxmi Puja to all.