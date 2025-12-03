Illegal Five-Storey Building Demolished in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The municipal authorities of Dibrugarh on Wednesday demolished an illegally constructed five-storey building in Lohar Patra, after repeated complaints and a tragic accident at the site.

Moreover, around 14 feet wide under-construction building became the focal point of concern after a wall collapsed, killing a resident, Salma Begum. The deceased was working near her tube well when bricks and parts of the wall from the building fell on her.

Despite previous orders, the owner of the building, Yunus Khan, had reportedly ignored the orders to stop construction in order to regularise the structure. Due to safety concerns, there were repeated complaints by residents to municipal authorities against the unauthorised building.