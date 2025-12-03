Illegal Five-Storey Building Demolished in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The municipal authorities of Dibrugarh on Wednesday demolished an illegally constructed five-storey building in Lohar Patra, after repeated complaints and a tragic accident at the site.
Moreover, around 14 feet wide under-construction building became the focal point of concern after a wall collapsed, killing a resident, Salma Begum. The deceased was working near her tube well when bricks and parts of the wall from the building fell on her.
Despite previous orders, the owner of the building, Yunus Khan, had reportedly ignored the orders to stop construction in order to regularise the structure. Due to safety concerns, there were repeated complaints by residents to municipal authorities against the unauthorised building.
Acting promptly on this, a big team of the district administration, with the support of the municipal corporation, demolished the five-storey building today. The move was meant to avert further risks to the residents living nearby and enforce the municipal laws.
Locals have accepted the demolition, with many expressing their relief at finally seeing the unsafe building go. The municipal corporation has also assured stricter monitoring of construction activities across Dibrugarh to avoid recurrence of such incidents and safeguard the community.