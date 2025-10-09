Important Announcement: Assam Direct Recruitment Grade III Results to Be Announced Tomorrow at 10:30 AM

Guwahati: The wait is finally coming to an end for thousands of job aspirants across Assam. The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be officially declared tomorrow, October 10, at 10:30 AM, as confirmed by the state authorities.

This announcement marks a crucial moment in the state’s recruitment journey, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency, timeliness, and opportunity for all. The ADRE, one of Assam’s most significant recruitment drives, has offered a ray of hope to countless young individuals aspiring to serve in various administrative and technical roles.