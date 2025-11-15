‘In Search Of Roots’: PLF 2025 Kickstart at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra

Guwahati: The 3rd Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival (PLF) 2025 began on November 14 in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, ushering in a three-day celebration of Assamese literature, art, and heritage.

Internationally acclaimed author Shefali Baidya opened the festival with a keynote in Assamese, invoking the timeless songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Baidya’s performance stresses the linguistic richness of the region.