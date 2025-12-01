India Calls for Modernising Biological Weapons at Global Security Conference

New Delhi: India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening global biosecurity as it joined a major international conference in New Delhi on the subject: '50 Years of the Biological Weapons Convention: Strengthening Biosecurity for the Global South'.
The event brought together representatives and experts from over 80 countries who called for a modern updating of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) amidst rapidly evolving scientific and security challenges.
Addressing the gathering, the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who was an attendee at the event, asserted the assembly that the BWC must continue to form the essential firewall against the misuse of the life sciences in a progressively uncertain world.
The event also highlights upon the international community to work together toward revising the Convention to strengthen its compliance provisions and global capacity with systems that can match the ever-advancing science and technology. The country further emphasised how biological threats can spread quickly, beyond borders, and overwhelm public health systems, and therefore, international cooperation needs to be a component of any enduring solution.
A key message of the conference was the leading role that the Global South needs to play in shaping the next 50 years of the BWC. With much to gain from stronger biosecurity and equally much to give from their unique experience, countries of the region were encouraged to take ownership of future reforms.
Moreover, India's record in non-proliferation to such global initiatives as Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant step. The country went one step further with a proposed National Implementation Framework to further enhance domestic oversight, incident management, and continuous training.
The meeting closed with the shared determination that global biosecurity will be robust, modern, and inclusive for the coming decades.