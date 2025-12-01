India Calls for Modernising Biological Weapons at Global Security Conference

A key message of the conference was the leading role that the Global South needs to play in shaping the next 50 years of the BWC. With much to gain from stronger biosecurity and equally much to give from their unique experience, countries of the region were encouraged to take ownership of future reforms.

Moreover, India's record in non-proliferation to such global initiatives as Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant step. The country went one step further with a proposed National Implementation Framework to further enhance domestic oversight, incident management, and continuous training.

The meeting closed with the shared determination that global biosecurity will be robust, modern, and inclusive for the coming decades.