India monitoring violent situation in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Dhaka remained tense on Friday as protests over the killing of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi intensified, with fresh demonstrations erupting at the Shahbagh intersection. Protesters raised anti-India slogans and demanded the interim government step aside in favour of a “revolutionary government,” according to bdnews24.

The Indian government has said that it is monitoring the security situation in light of the growing influence of China and recent steps taken by Bangladesh by restricting imports through all Northeastern land ports.

The unrest followed a night of violence in which mobs targeted the offices of major media houses, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, and vandalized the partially demolished home of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, where protesters attempted to tear down the remaining structure and set fire to a poster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

At The Daily Star office, journalists were trapped on the rooftop after mobs vandalized and set fire to the building. Fire Service personnel later rescued those stranded. Due to the attacks, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were not published on Friday.

Amid the nationwide unrest, Inqilab Moncho appealed for calm, urging supporters to avoid violence, vandalism and arson. In a late-night Facebook post, the organization warned that certain groups were attempting to destabilize Bangladesh and undermine its sovereignty. Referring to upcoming polls, it said, “As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country,” and called on citizens to cooperate with the government.

The Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, issued its first response on Friday, “strongly and unequivocally” condemning violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property. Warning that such actions threaten the country’s democratic transition, the government urged citizens to resist mob violence carried out by “a few fringe elements.”

Calling the upcoming elections and referendum a “solemn national commitment,” the statement said honouring Sharif Osman Hadi’s sacrifice required restraint and rejection of hatred. The government also expressed solidarity with journalists from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age, promising full justice for attacks on the media, and condemned the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, vowing that the perpetrators would not be spared.

“At this critical hour,” the statement concluded, “we call upon every citizen to honour Shaheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred.”

Since the recent political upheaval and resignation of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, trade between the two countries has faced multiple disruptions.

Dhaka imposed curbs on Indian imports including staple goods like yarn and rice, resulting in New Delhi responding by restricting imports from Bangladesh through all Northeastern land ports.

Key Bangladeshi exports, especially ready-made garments worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually, are now limited to sea ports such as Kolkata and Navi Mumbai, increasing costs and transit time.

These reciprocal measures have strained bilateral trade but have not stopped it entirely, with Bangladesh’s exports to India even showing some growth despite challenges.

But the geopolitical shifts following the regime change in Bangladesh have led to warming ties between Dhaka and China, causing India to take a cautious stance reflected in trade restrictions and ending certain transit agreements.

The Parliamentary Committee has flagged the “reported issue of dumping of Chinese goods, particularly fabrics, into India through Bangladesh under the cover of preferential market access provisions available to Bangladesh under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA)”. (ANI)

