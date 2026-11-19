NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries for the upgrade and obsolescence management of the Barak Point Defence Missile System onboard Indian Navy ships at an overall cost of Rs 1,976.40 crore, according to an official statement.

The upgrade of the Barak system will ensure enhanced features and a potent range of anti-air defence capabilities for the Indian naval platforms. As part of the contract, a comprehensive upgrade will be undertaken of both the hardware and software of the system, the statement said.

The contract, listed under the other capital procurement procedure, was signed here in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

This month marks the third contract for the Indian Navy, following the Defence Ministry's signing of an Rs 498.58 crore contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited on November 11 for the normal refit and re-powering of the Indian Naval Ship, Betwa.

Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate of the Indian Navy, will undergo a major propulsion system transformation, involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion system with a diesel-engine-based propulsion system. The refit will also include upgrading its combat capabilities through the installation of a modernised weapon suite, thereby enhancing the ship's operational effectiveness.

The Indian government has accelerated its push to modernise and expand domestic naval shipbuilding and repair infrastructure through major public sector shipyard contracts.

Earlier on November 2, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.50 crore with two public sector shipyards for eight indigenously designed Next Generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy. Under the contracts, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata will build five corvettes, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Goa will build the remaining three corvettes.

The project is expected to generate roughly 72 lakh person-days of employment in shipyards and 460 lakh person-days across ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.

The project marks a significant milestone in India’s indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as it is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by defence public sector undertakings selected through a competitive process. (IANS)

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