Letter to PM Seeks Probe into 200 Alleged Illegal Health Dept Appointments in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A letter written by Purbanilim Boruah to Prime Minister Modi flagged the issue of filling up 200 Grade-III posts in the Health Department in Sivasagar district by 'corrupt officials in violation of government policies and regulations' between 2006 and 2018.

The letter claims that these individuals received their appointments without any advertisements or interviews. The letter also stated that the individuals were appointed in lieu of "large financial transactions."

Boruah points out in his letter to PM Modi that because of these illegal appointments, eligible candidates were deprived of the jobs and the Health Department was rendered corrupt due to illegal financial transactions.

In his letter, Boruah requested that, in the interest of building a corruption-free nation, the matter should be investigated, the Grade-III employees appointed illegally be dismissed from service and the guilty officials brought to book.

Regarding the current status of the letter, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances informed Boruah that his letter is 'under process', with 'date of action' given as June 30, 2026.

The grievance has now been forwarded to Joint Secretary in the Health & Family Welfare Department, Rita Boruah Saikia.

Also Read: Assam CM Calls for ‘Geographic Equity’ in NITI Aayog’s Northeast Investment Strategy