Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary Marked Under Iconic Banyan Tree in Biswanath

Biswanath: The quiet village of Lehugaon in Biswanath district turned into an emotional gathering ground on Tuesday as residents celebrated the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved artist Zubeen Garg. The event was held under the famous 150-year-old banyan tree that appeared in 'Roi Roi Binale', the last film shot by the iconic singer and actor before his untimely passing. The tree, which once served as a backdrop for his cinematic work, has now grown into a symbol of remembrance for his fans.
The celebration was organised by the mothers of Greater Lehugaon, who came together to pay tribute to the artist in a warm and meaningful manner. The programme began with the lighting of lamps, a gesture that reflected respect and devotion. Soon after, the women of the village presented the traditional Dihanam, filling the atmosphere with spiritual rhythm and a sense of cultural pride.
A touching moment unfolded when children between the ages of three and ten gathered beneath the sprawling branches of the banyan tree and sang Zubeen Garg’s evergreen song ‘Mayabini’. Their innocent voices floated through the air, drawing smiles, tears and applause from those present. Many villagers said that hearing children sing the artist’s songs at the very place where he once stood made the tribute even more heartfelt.
Young girls of the village later joined the children in performing more of Zubeen Garg’s well-known songs, turning the spot into a lively musical corner. Their performances not only honoured his memory but also reflected the strong influence his music continues to have on the younger generation.
The banyan tree, already admired for its age and beauty, has become a major attraction in recent times after appearing in Roi Roi Binale. Locals say that ever since the film’s release, people from neighbouring villages and towns have been visiting the tree to relive the connection between the natural landmark and the late artist’s final work. Many believe the place now carries a deeper emotional meaning, linking the memories of the film with the legacy of Zubeen Garg.