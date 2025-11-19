Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary Marked Under Iconic Banyan Tree in Biswanath

A touching moment unfolded when children between the ages of three and ten gathered beneath the sprawling branches of the banyan tree and sang Zubeen Garg’s evergreen song ‘Mayabini’. Their innocent voices floated through the air, drawing smiles, tears and applause from those present. Many villagers said that hearing children sing the artist’s songs at the very place where he once stood made the tribute even more heartfelt.

Young girls of the village later joined the children in performing more of Zubeen Garg’s well-known songs, turning the spot into a lively musical corner. Their performances not only honoured his memory but also reflected the strong influence his music continues to have on the younger generation.

The banyan tree, already admired for its age and beauty, has become a major attraction in recent times after appearing in Roi Roi Binale. Locals say that ever since the film’s release, people from neighbouring villages and towns have been visiting the tree to relive the connection between the natural landmark and the late artist’s final work. Many believe the place now carries a deeper emotional meaning, linking the memories of the film with the legacy of Zubeen Garg.