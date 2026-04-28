Indian Tea Auction Prices Rise in Early 2026 Despite Climate Challenges, North India Leads Gains

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the first three months of the calendar year 2026, Indian tea manufacturers have garnered increased prices in auctions, as compared to the same period last year. This comes at a time when the tea industry in the country is facing numerous challenges, including the spectre of climate change.

As per the latest report by Tea Board India, in the month of January 2026, tea manufacturers got a price of Rs 162.80 per kg on average in auctions, as compared to Rs 154.12 in January 2025. This works out to a hike of Rs 8.68 per kg. In January 2026, tea producers of the North India zone received Rs 168.38 per kg and those of the South India zone received Rs 141.08 per kg. The North India zone comprises the states of Assam, West Bengal, NE states and other tea-producing states. In February 2026, tea manufacturers sold their produce at Rs 155.93 per kg, as compared to Rs 143.27 per kg in February 2025, indicating a rise of Rs 12.66 per kg at auctions. In this month, tea producers of the North India zone received Rs 160.17 per kg and the South India zone Rs 149.87 per kg.

In the month of March 2026, tea sold in auctions garnered Rs 156.19 per kg, compared to Rs 144.53 in March 2025. This indicates a higher return of Rs 11.66 per kg over last year. In March 2026, tea producers of the North India zone received Rs 184.11 per kg and those of the South India zone Rs 144.87 per kg.

Compared to the tea produced in the South India zone, tea manufactured in the North India zone got higher prices in auctions, indicating better quality tea from the North India zone.

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