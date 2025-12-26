Indigenous Groups Unite in Nagaon over Land Rights and ST Status Demand

Nagaon: Three major indigenous organizations, the All Assam Matak Students’ Union, Central Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union, and Janajati Suraksha Parishad, Assam, held simultaneous press conferences on December 25 at the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, expressing deep concern over the recent ethnic clash in Kheroni, Karbi Anglong.

The organizations condemned the violence and mourned the death of a young indigenous Karbi youth. They demanded immediate justice and strict punishment for those responsible. They accused unchecked infiltration from both within the country and abroad of threatening the land rights and identities of Karbi Anglong’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, which are protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing media persons, the leaders said, “The martyrdom of a Karbi youth in defense of his land is a tragic reminder of the threats faced by indigenous people. The government must act decisively to protect the sons of the soil.”

“The fear created by outsiders will no longer be accepted. Karbi Anglong’s crisis is Assam’s crisis,” they said, promising democratic and peaceful support for the Karbi people’s fight for land, identity, and constitutional rights.

Regarding the contentious issue of granting ST status to six indigenous communities including the Matak, Moran, Koch-Rajbongshi, Ahom, Chutia, and Tea Tribes, the leaders issued a strict warning: if the process is not completed before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, a mass resistance movement against the ruling government will begin. “In our regions, we will unite. The slogan is clear: No ST, No Vote,” they declared.

The Central Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union announced a strategic meeting of all Koch-Rajbongshi organizations on December 28 in Nagaon to discuss the ST issue and plan a united response.

Janajati Suraksha Parishad, led by former MLA Dr. Durlav Chamua, repeated its call for an interstate permit system in Assam, similar to those in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Mizoram. They referenced the Assam Accord and the 1873 Inner Line Permit system introduced by the British. The Parishad argued that only a protected tribal state status could safeguard Assam from demographic threats and ensure the safety of its indigenous communities.

The Parishad also pointed out the vulnerability of constitutionally recognized ST groups like the Bodo, Rabha, Deori, and Tiwa, who continue to demand Sixth Schedule protections. Simultaneously, communities such as the Koch-Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Ahom, Tea Tribes, and Nath-Yogi seek inclusion in the ST list to secure their future.

The leaders wrapped up with a collective call for immediate government action, stressing that the time for mere gestures is over. “Only constitutional safeguards and a strong permit system can ensure the survival of Assam’s indigenous communities,” they affirmed.