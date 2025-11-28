Infant’s Lifeless Body Found Near Bridge in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: In a deeply disturbing and shameful incident that has shocked residents of Hailakandi district, the lifeless body of an infant boy was discovered on Friday morning near the Gemon Bridge at Thandapur, under Paigram Police Station. The tragic finding has triggered widespread condemnation and raised troubling questions about the circumstances leading to the child’s abandonment.

According to local sources, residents out on their morning routine first noticed the baby lying motionless on the guardwall beside the bridge. Startled by the sight, they immediately alerted the police.

The baby is believed to be approximately three to four months old.

A team from Paigram Police Station promptly arrived at the location, cordoned off the area, and recovered the baby’s body. Following preliminary procedures, the remains were transported to Hailakandi Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death.

The incident has triggered strong condemnation across the area. Locals expressed anger and disbelief, questioning how the child’s parents could leave an infant in such an inhumane and heartbreaking manner. Many have called for a thorough investigation and strict action once the perpetrators are identified.