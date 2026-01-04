Infiltration from Bangladesh: When will the 4.35-km open border in Karimganj be sealed?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The recent infiltration from Bangladesh is mostly through the international border in the Barak Valley, where around 4.35 km of the India-Bangladesh border in the Karimganj (now renamed Sribhumi) district is still not fenced. The issue of fencing this portion is primarily technical, and talks on this have been held several times between India and Bangladesh. But this portion remains unfenced due to opposition from Bangladesh.

An agreement on the international border requires that the fencing be erected 150 yards from the “zero point” on both sides. The zero point traverses the middle of the Kushiyara River. The town of Karimganj sits directly on the Kushiyara River’s riverbank, with numerous government offices and residential houses situated within the 150-yard boundary. Fencing within 150 yards necessitates the demolition of these offices and residences. To resolve the issue, both countries agreed to reduce the limit to 50 yards.

Accordingly, work started on the fencing, but another issue cropped up. The Bangladesh side raised an objection. To protect the fencing, it was required that a high guard wall be constructed. The Bangladeshi side stated an apprehension that a high guard wall could alter the flow of the Kushiyara River during the monsoon and cause flooding on their side. They suggested that the height of the guard wall be reduced, but India could not agree to the change as this might affect the integrity of the guard wall and cause it to collapse. Therefore, the construction has come to a halt, and the fencing remains incomplete to this day.

Official sources said that the open riverine border is constantly monitored by the BSF through a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System and check posts on boats. The BSF’s water wing is responsible for this monitoring. Currently, 14 Border Outposts (BOPs) and 14 patrol posts function as an active and operational second line of defense along the India-Bangladesh border. The government has approved the setting up of 13 additional international BOPs. Construction of one such BOP at Godhuligaon in South Salmara has been completed. The The Assam Police Border Branch currently operates 159 watchposts for the detection of illegal migrants. Assam has also approved 17 new border police stations along the India-Bangladesh and India-Bhutan borders.

Also Read: Piprahwa Relics Exposition: Buddha’s Timeless Wisdom Guides Humanity, Says PM Modi