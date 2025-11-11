Karimganj Hockey Celebrates 100 Years of Indian Hockey with Exhibition Matches

Shribhumi: To mark 100 years of Indian hockey, the Karimganj Hockey Association organised two exhibition matches at the Samabay HS School playground in Sribhumi district. The event was held as part of the nationwide celebration and saw enthusiastic participation from players, officials, and local sports lovers.

In the men’s exhibition match, the Karimganj Hockey Association team played against Bright Future Institute. The game was closely contested and ended in a 2–2 draw, reflecting the competitive spirit of both sides. In the women’s match, Karimganj Hockey Academy defeated Saint Anthony School of Badarpur in a dramatic penalty shootout. Sushmita Malakar scored the only goal that sealed the win for her team.

The chief guest for the event was Amalesh Choudhury, President of the Sribhumi District Sports Association. During the programme, Emad Uddin, Secretary of the Karimganj Hockey Association, presented a copy of his book “Hockey 60” to the chief guest as a token of appreciation.