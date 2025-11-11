Karimganj Hockey Celebrates 100 Years of Indian Hockey with Exhibition Matches

Shribhumi: To mark 100 years of Indian hockey, the Karimganj Hockey Association organised two exhibition matches at the Samabay HS School playground in Sribhumi district. The event was held as part of the nationwide celebration and saw enthusiastic participation from players, officials, and local sports lovers.
In the men’s exhibition match, the Karimganj Hockey Association team played against Bright Future Institute. The game was closely contested and ended in a 2–2 draw, reflecting the competitive spirit of both sides. In the women’s match, Karimganj Hockey Academy defeated Saint Anthony School of Badarpur in a dramatic penalty shootout. Sushmita Malakar scored the only goal that sealed the win for her team.
The chief guest for the event was Amalesh Choudhury, President of the Sribhumi District Sports Association. During the programme, Emad Uddin, Secretary of the Karimganj Hockey Association, presented a copy of his book “Hockey 60” to the chief guest as a token of appreciation.
Several dignitaries were also present at the occasion, including retired teacher and social worker Abdur Razzak, Principal (in-charge) of Samabay HS School Sanjib Bhattacharjee, and former Assam Hockey executive member Taz Uddin. They lauded the efforts of the association in promoting hockey and encouraging young players in the region.
Karimganj Hockey Academy Director Salim Ahmed and Joint Secretary Manideepa Kairi welcomed guests. Players including Sushmita Malakar, Ramiz Uddin, Ahmed Juhair, Rupa Ghosh, Mabrul Ahmed, and Junaid Ahmed assisted in the organisation of the event. The matches were officiated by Anwar Hussain and Shibom Deb.
To commemorate the 100-year milestone of Indian hockey, members of the Karimganj Hockey Association appeared in specially designed centenary jerseys. The celebration ended with applause from spectators, marking a proud day for the district’s hockey community.