INFORMATION: Rewards for Assam cooperative societies

The Assam Government is going to reward cooperative societies working in various fields in the State for the year 2020-21.



The rewards will be given based on their performances and working skill.

The eligibility criteria for the rewards are as follows: (1) The societies should have been formed and run under the Cooperative Act, 2007; (2) Their annual audit should be regular; (3) They should make profit for the past three consecutive years; (4) The societies should be the biggest employment generating ones among its members for economic and socio-economic development, etc.

Interested cooperative societies can visit www.cooperationassam.gov.in for details or communicate the Cooperative Registration Office, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. Applications will be received till December 31, 2020.

