Innovative ways adopted to woo voters

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Under the guidelines of the ECI (Election Commission of India) and instruction from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the election authorities of several districts adopted innovative means to woo the electorates. Such measures have been lauded by the public as well.

In Bongaigaon LAC (Legislative Assembly Constituency), the first voter of each polling station inaugurated the respective polling station. The election authority of Bongaigaon honoured each first voter with a certificate, gamosa and a sapling.

In Dudhnoi LAC, the polling station at Makhipara Government JB School in Goalpara district was based on the concept of 'Unity & Diversity' as Dudhnoi is a place of multiple cultures, languages, religions and ethnicities. The setup included a bamboo arch gate and display area with cultural decorations, ethnic fabric and handicrafts and mannequins wearing tribal attires placed at the selfie zone. Besides, each elderly and PwD (People with Disabilities) voter was given a 'japi' with ECI (Election Commission of India) logos, and a Japi brooch pin in each polling station. The first-time voters were also felicitated in each polling station across Goalpara district.

The theme for the polling station at Haldibari ME Madrasa in Jaleswar LAC (also under Goalpara district) was 'Environment, Pollution, & Water Pollution'. The polling booth had a display area of recycled products like plastic bottles, waste papers among other items. Moreover, each voter was handed a tree sapling as a memento from the administration's side. The arch gate was adorned with props like dhari mat, jakoi and other traditional Assamese tools. It also had an art installation made with recycled bottles, plastics and wrappers, among other materials.

To make it fun for young children coming to the location with their parents, specially designed model booths were set up. Such designated slots had a play area relevant to the theme. Seating areas with decorated chairs were arranged for the public along with access to bottled mineral water.

The model polling station at Mirza Girls High School under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup was dedicated to the theme of 'COVID Warriors'. A large painting was set up in the premises of the polling station.

Also Read: Polling Ends in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam & West Bengal

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes